INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis has been held to a total of 0.09″ of precipitation through the month of October with 100% of the state facing at least predrought conditions.

Making a dent in a dry October

With very little rain over the past several weeks, Indiana is facing widespread abnormally dry conditions. It’s the first time this year in fact, that the ENTIRE state is under at least abnormally dry conditions per the US Drought Monitor.

While substantial improvement may not come in the near future, conditions should not worsen at least with rain on Tuesday. The day will begin dry however with a bit of sun mixed in during the morning. It will be mild with morning lows in the upper 50s too. The day will be breezy as our weather gets stirred up by approaching low pressure and a cold front.

It will become gray by the start of the afternoon and isolated showers are possible through the early & mid afternoon. We’ll also reach high temperatures in the low 70s at this time. The real rain will arrive in the late afternoon with scattered downpours and even a few storms in the mix. The heaviest rain will continue off & on for several hours before calming overnight.

Cooler weather left behind the rain

The first half of Wednesday will feature lingering showers & drizzle as a northwesterly breeze brings in colder weather. The clouds will begin the break by the mid to late afternoon, but temperatures will not improve beyond the upper 50s in most spots. The gray weather will be replaced by more sun on Thursday, but the northwest wind will keep it chilly. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s as highs struggle to climb out of the upper 50s once again.