After five days of clouds and milder temperatures an upper-low that brought plenty of clouds and no needed rain is moving on. This opens opens the door to some real summer heat and humidity. We are monitoring the threat of storms Sunday

THANKS FOR NOTHING

The upper-low that has lingered all week produced little to no rain here. With the winds shifting to the northwest Friday evening, it is a sure signal that the low is leaving. A small, stray shower chance will remain this evening then clearing overnight.

The lack of rainfall continues to be a significant problem with only three-quarter of an inch of rain for the entire month, June 2023 is the driest in over a decade and ranks among the driest to-date on record (7th driest on record).

SUMMER-LIKE PATTERN TAKES SHAPE

The blocked pattern is now ending entering the weekend and that will open the door to real summer heat AND the HIGHEST HUMIDITY of the year. While heating up Saturday the humidity will be in check, but it will surge after gusty/active storms diminish early Sunday morning.

It’s a late night/nighttime jet stream behind the potential of gusty/severe storm threat here pre-dawn Sunday AM. They will likely organize northwest of the state (perhaps Iowa or northwest Illinois) after sunset then forecast to roll east through the night. Primary threat – damaging winds along with vivid/frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

The surge in humidity will follow the early morning storm complex. HIGHEST HUMIDITY OF THE YEAR Sunday producing seasons first real heat-index into the middle or upper 90s.

There will be dry time Sunday but later in the day there will be a renewed chance of thunderstorms, some could be strong or severe later in the day. Most likely forming and impacting southeast and east-central Indiana where the Storm Prediction Center has outlooked for the potential of additional severe storms Sunday evening.