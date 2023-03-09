It has been one of the warmest winter’s on record and that may be no surprise that snowfall has lacking. THis winter is among the more unique as accumulation snow remains on hold

FREAKY FRIDAYS

For the 5th straight week we close the work week with a abrupt change to much colder weather following an extended mild streak. The storm system passing Thursday night into Friday will deliver wind and rain along with a colder batch of air Friday.

This storm pales in comparison to last Friday’s deep low pressure that produced damaging winds, record rainfall and even produced a few tornadoes down state. Two weeks prior, we dropped sharply from 67° on Thursday (Feb 23rd) to a high of only 40° on Friday, Feb 24th.

On Friday, Feb 17th, we had a trace of snow with a high of only 33° while just two days earlier it was in the 60s.

Friday, Feb 10th cooled nearly 20-degrees from a previous day high of 60° and finally Friday, Feb 3rd turned cold as an arctic front passed before sunrise, sending temperatures down to 12°.

Rain and mixed snow showers will be around most of the day this Friday along with colder, northwest winds but there is a substantial twist for the upcoming weekend. Each of the past five weekends all rebounded with sunshine and milder temperatures (50s on each of the last five Sundays) but this weekend will be different. An approaching, minor intensity storm system will bring the chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow late Saturday and the possibility of a wet, ‘sticking’ snow early Sunday morning. How much snow? Still to be determined but it could be the first measured snow in over 40 days.