Cool flow remains intact this morning, as a few limited showers (northeast of Indianapolis) remain through sunrise! Aside from the showers, wind chills remain in the 30s out-the-door, as clouds break in spots. Be sure to bundle up as you head out!

A brighter afternoon is expected, as the deep low finally releases its grip on Indiana. This will bring more sunshine and warmth to end our day, as highs reach the lower 60s. Still below the seasonal average but moving in a better direction!

Warmth will continue to build in on your Thursday with even more sunshine around throughout the day! Highs will reach near 70° by late afternoon. Friday still brings an increase in clouds but warmth remains for the day. Models remain uncertain on shower chances, as a weak wave passes across the southern half of the state. For now, mostly dry conditions remain for Indianapolis but a slight shift north could bring a few showers by Friday evening. Look for updates on this tomorrow, as we get it more locked in.

The weekend looks great with building sunshine and warmth both days. The mini-marathon could be a little cloudy but ideal for the race. If you are heading to the Kentucky Derby, a slim shower chance remains for the early part of the day!