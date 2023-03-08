Skies brightened again over most of central Indiana on Wednesday but a series of storm systems and cooler weather bring on more wet weather and even a rare chance of a sticking snow

March sunshine was on display late Wednesday but the onset of a more active pattern promises several cloudier days ahead. WHEN was our last snow? The last measured snow in Indy was a whopping 38 days ago (January 30th). This is the LEAST amount of snowfall for these calendar dates in 31 years.

“Winter” is always near even if this is among the warmest winters on record. The NEXT SYSTEM brings potential sticking snow again to northern Indiana early Friday morning. Winter storm warnings are in effect in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin where as much as 8″ or more of snow could be deposited.

It will be MAINLY rain here with the next system that looks to arrive late nearing sunset Thursday. A change to wet snow north is possible after 12am Friday. This system WILL NOT produce the same rain totals as last week’s storm.

While our CLOCKS spring forward this weekend, come Sunday morning a new system could take us back to a real winter look and feel. Chances of starting the day with a wet snow are on the rise.