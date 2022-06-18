INDIANAPOLIS – A crystal clear sky has prevailed this Saturday and goes along perfectly with dry air and a high temperature around 80 degrees. It’s about as nice as days come this time of year. An area of high pressure at the surface extends south through Wisconsin & Michigan, which has provided the nice weather so far today. We’ll look to keep this nearby and maintain these pleasant conditions through Father’s Day.

Father’s Day forecast!

If you plan to wake up early on Father’s Day, you may step outside to the feel of a chill in the air. These quiet conditions will make for an ideal night to radiate heat away, so lows may slip into the mid 50s. Though the day begins cooler, the abundance of sun will warm things quickly once the morning gets going. Dew point values will remain low and clouds to a minimum with high pressure becoming nearly centered overhead. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s. Another pleasant night will unfold with a southerly wind gradually building.

New week, same old heat

Monday will not only be the start of the work week, but it will also be the start of another HOT week. Humidity will remain low to kick things off, but temps will have no problem running up. By the late afternoon, you can expect Central Indiana to largely be in the upper 80s with a few 90 readings too. It may be difficult to even find a cloud in the sky, so find some shade out there. Southerly wind will be persistent and humidity will slowly increase heading into Tuesday. Sun will be abundant once again and highs will rocket into the mid 90s. With an uptick in humidity, those feels-like temps will come within a couple degrees of triple digit marks. Wednesday will extend the high heat with another afternoon reaching the mid 90s. Feels-like temps may even break 100 on this day too. We’ll look forward to the chance of an isolated shower or storm, but for now expect hot & dry weather for the majority of us.