Periods of showers and storms Sunday; tracking cooler temperatures

It’s been a fantastic start to the weekend! Temperatures soared into the lower 80s. Saturday was the first time Indianapolis has hit 80-degrees this year. On average, the first occurrence of 80-degree heat arrives by April 21st.

A cold front is set to move through tonight, bringing us rain/thunderstorm chances and cooler temperatures. While we could see a few widely scattered showers late this evening, the best chance for rain and storms will arrive overnight, mainly after 2AM. A gusty storm or two are possible but overall, the severe weather threat overnight is quite low.

Temperatures will only drop to the upper 50s overnight, so again, an improvement over the previous morning. However, temperatures by the afternoon will only rebound to the upper 60s, near 70-degrees.

Periods of scattered showers will continue into the afternoon on Sunday before clearing out Sunday evening. However, there will be pockets of dry time during the afternoon tomorrow too.

A cooler pattern sets in next week with daily highs only reaching the 50s and 60s.