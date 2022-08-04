A cloudier day is ahead with spotty showers and a few storms in the mix today. The added clouds will temper the heat, after Wednesday’s highs reached the lower 90s. Yesterday’s high of 93°, marked our 17th 90-plus degree day but today a change-up is underway. Winds remain fairly light and plenty of dry hours should be expected. Our afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s.

Heat begins to slowly build back in on Friday and into the weekend! Upper 80s and lower 90s will take us deep into Sunday afternoon, with spotty storms off and on. Plenty of dry time expected over the next 4 days, while remain juicy. Expect the mugginess to continue through Monday before a stronger cold front arrives Monday night.