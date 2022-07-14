Skies are clearing this morning and sunshine is back for your Thursday! A change in wind direction and a slight drop in dew points will make for a great, seasonal day. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s, marking my “pick of the week!” Enjoy…

Tonight, skies will be clear and winds turn light, as temperatures drop into the lower 60s by Friday morning.

Friday will bring an increase in clouds, warmer temperatures and a bump in muggier air! This, along with a nearing boundary should help spark a few showers and storms through the day. Lingering chances for rainfall will continue into the overnight hours through early Saturday morning. Timing remains tough on when precipitation will initiate, as models remain inconsistent…be sure to check our Weather Authority App before venturing out!

The weekend will bring heat on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of dry time before a stalling front moves in on Sunday! This will bring our best chances for rain and storms over the weekend and bring temperatures down into the lower 80s.

Hot weather is likely returning next week, as additional 90s return on Tuesday and Wednesday!