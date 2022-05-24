Skies are mainly clear to begin your Tuesday morning, while temperatures remain cool and comfortable. Another morning where light coats and jackets will be needed out-the-door. Unlike Monday, milder air will return today, marking a more seasonal day!

Be sure to enjoy today and get some of that heavier work done outside before rain and storms return Wednesday through Friday. Winds today will continue from the northeast at 7-13 mph.

This evening, great weather holds as clouds increase and temperatures cool overnight to around 60°. Showers and storms return by sunrise tomorrow morning, marking a wet start on Wednesday.

Wednesday and Friday will bring a return to more unsettled conditions with rain and storms. Tomorrow will bring large gaps of dry time and still plenty of warmth around the area. Along with the warmth, dew points will climb, bringing a muggier feel to the day. Storm chances may come in two waves and a few could reach near severe limits and will be tracked as needed. Expect the same on Thursday before a cooler pool of air returns on Friday.

No storms for Carb Day but showers and areas of rain will be around through the day. Heavier clouds cover and a change in wind flow will keep temperatures from warming much, as highs only reach the middle to lower 60s.

The weekend (Saturday-Monday) still looks great! A few showers may linger early on Saturday but ridging should push the rain east and sunshine will begin to build in…plenty of sun still looks on target for Sunday and Monday! Be sure to check in the next couple of days while we track storms and changes for the weekend!