Pick of the week! Cold, wet changes arrive tonight

Expect a clear and cool to start your Tuesday morning, as sunshine continues today and winds increase from the southwest through the afternoon.

Today will mark the warmest of the week, as 70s return and sunshine holds through late afternoon. The only downside will be the gustier winds through late afternoon running between 20 to 30 mph.

Showers arrive this evening and overnight, along a stronger cold front. As of now, no severe weather is expected but winds will remain gusty, as temperatures tumble quickly down into the lower 40s.

This shot of sharply colder air will bring the threat of heavy frost or a killing frost for Thursday morning and Friday morning. Some flurries will be possible on Thursday, mainly north of Indy — just an indication of the cold air aloft.

The holy weekend will bring a return to sunshine and another warming trend by Friday afternoon. Easter Sunday looks great with sunshine around and highs in the upper 60’s!