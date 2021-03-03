Pick of the week…dry stretch extends through weekend!

More clear sky and cold air to greet you out-the-door this morning, as temperatures hover in the upper 20’s. Brilliant sunshine will rule the day, while winds return from the southwest. This change in the wind direction will help boost our readings this afternoon, marking the warmest of the week, as highs reach the upper 50’s. Enjoy!

This evening, a cold front will quietly pass across the state bringing a wind shift to the northwest, consequently, dragging cooler air back to the state to end the workweek.

The weekend still remains dry with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, as temperatures moderate back into the 50’s to end the weekend.