Another great start this morning with bright sun and cool temperatures at sunrise. Still need that coat out the door and sunglasses for the day.

Expect a warming afternoon with southwest winds between 7-14 mph, as temperatures rise to near 70° by 4:00 pm. This will bring the best day of the week before changes begin later tonight.

Overnight and through Friday afternoon, showers are back, much needed, by the way, considering the drought conditions and various county-wide burn bans. Although the rain amounts will be light, any amounts will help as models keep most rainfall totals well under .25″ for most of the state. The cold front arrives around noon tomorrow and the wind shift will bring much cooler air and breezy conditions through Friday night. Expect highs tomorrow early, around 60°, before falling.

A bright, cooler weekend ahead as we return to more of a seasonal feel.