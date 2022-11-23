Skies are clear and temperatures chilly to start this morning, with outlying areas in the 20s and 30s. Again, bright sunshine will dominant the area this afternoon, as temperatures near 60° by 4:00 pm. This will mark the best of the week, while winds remain light from the south, southeast at 5-10 mph. Enjoy on this busiest travel day of the year!

Tonight, skies remain mainly clear and temperatures will cool again into the 30s overnight, as dry weather holds statewide.

Thanksgiving Day will start bright and dry with temperatures in the middle 30s. Clouds begin to increase and thicken through the morning, while temperatures climb steadily into the upper 50s by late afternoon. Winds will remain light from the south at 5-10 mph, as mild air holds. Spotty showers will begin to develop and drift into the state by sunset. Rain chances will increase in coverage after dark and through the overnight hours. This will stay as all rain, so roads will remain damp to wet in spots. Lows only falling into the middle 40s.

Black Friday’s early showers will be moving east by noon and some added sunshine will likely return helping temperatures recover into the middle 50s by late afternoon. The “Circle of Lights” will be dry and “mild” for late November but will still need that coat.

Additional showers return by Saturday evening and will continue through Sunday, as chillier air returns to end the holiday weekend on breezy , northwest winds.