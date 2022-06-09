Cloudy skies linger this morning across half of the state, while temperatures hover in the upper 50s in many locations. We are back to dry and more stable conditions today, as sunshine builds through the late morning and into the afternoon. Dew points will drop a touch through the afternoon, marking a beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s. Enjoy…

Tonight, a great evening is expected for outdoor plans, practices and the Indians game down a Victory Field! Expect lows overnight dropping into the upper 50s, under scattered clouds.

Friday brings a return to clouds and rainfall chances. It appears any sunshine will be early in the morning, as clouds roll in and rain chances rise by the afternoon and into the evening. Rainfall could be steady at times and an isolated storm possible but chances will remain quite low for anything too strong. Rainfall totals on average will range .25″ to .50″ for the city by midnight. If heading to Zoobilation be sure to have rain gear handy!

The weekend brings plenty of dry time with warmth building on Sunday! Indicators of the hottest temperatures (so far) for 2022 expected by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with back-to-back days in the 90s!