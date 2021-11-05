Picture perfect fall weekend ahead

Friday marked one of only a few completely sunny days this year and more sunshine is in the forecast.

100% SUNSHINE

Sunshine was plentiful Friday, and for only the sixth time this entire year the day was deemed 100% sunny! This was the first completely clear day since October 17th. Prior to these last two days, we waited six months in between dating back to April 3rd.

Every month this month has been cloudier than average and dating back last year, there has only been one month that there was a surplus in sunshine, last November – one year ago. While the month is young, the stunning start has us at 68% possible sunshine, it is a time of the year that we enter the cloudy months annually. November, December and January are the cloudiest.

There isn’t any letup in the sunshine until next week when a autumn storm gathers and arrives. Clear to mostly clear skies are expected through Monday afternoon. This will be a perfect weekend for the fall colors to be observed in central Indiana. Temperatures are due to warm nicely and climb above 60-degrees on Sunday afternoon. Colors are at or near peak now and with an upcoming storm later next week, the trees are likely going to drop a fair amount. Enjoy!

FALL BACK

While the days are getting shorter, losing another 54 minutes of daylight by end of month, remember we change the clocks this weekend. Day Light Saving ends when we “fall back” as we head to bed Saturday night. It is also the perfect time to CHANGE the batteries in smoke detectors and in your weather radios. We due gain an hour of sleep but sunset Sunday falls back to 5:36pm.