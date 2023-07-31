Dew points in the 50s, temperatures in the low 80s all at the end of July! Hard to believe the differences compared to just a few days back when Central Indiana saw the hottest temperatures of the year and the highest humidity levels in more than a decade. Thanks to a dip in the jet stream ushering in cooler northwest flow, we’ll have a few more days of this before we see some slight chances by the end of the work week.

Thanks to our skies remaining sunny, conditions will be ideal to view the flyover of the International Space Station! At 9:49 PM, the ISS will be viewable for six minutes in the WNW part of our skies as it moved SSE. The skies will remain clear. You can also give your air conditioners a well-deserved break as many communities will see overnight lows in the upper 50s or the lower 60s.

On Tuesday, you can expect a copy-and-paste day to open August. Temperatures in the lower 80s, mostly sunny skies and lower humidity levels will be around. However, expect a slight haze in the skies to also be around for parts of the Hoosier State thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke. It may have a slight impact on the air quality but it’s not expected to get as bad as prior bouts of smoke.

The cooler, northwest airflow will remain here through the middle of the week which will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. This will be the story to welcome August, a month that will see average temperatures start to dip along with more loss of day length.

Starting Thursday, the jet stream will retreat back into Canada and our winds will shift to come out of the south again. Not only will this increase our temperatures, but it will also increase our dew points slightly, too. Luckily, it won’t be even remotely as bad as last week. It will also introduce slight rain chances each day thanks to that ‘ring of fire’ pattern returning.