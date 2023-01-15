Another Dry Day

The sunrise was beautiful around central Indiana with the light cloud cover and heavy frost that formed overnight. The clear skies last night contributed to the formation of frost. Lows fell to the lower to mid-20s early this morning.

There is going to be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The winds out of the southeast will help temperatures rise into the lower 40s, running nearly 10-degrees warmer compared to Saturday.

The quiet weather remains in place this evening and tonight as skies become overcast. Lows are going to drop back into the lower 30s.

Timeline for Rainfall

Our next wave of steady rainfall arrives Monday morning with a storm complex sliding over the Great Lakes. The rain will cross into Indiana’s western border mid-morning and closer to the Indy metro midday.

Temperatures will continue to rise despite the rain chances Monday evening and night. We will likely see a late-day high near 50° on Monday before temperatures drop back into the lower 40s Tuesday morning.

Fluctuating Temperatures This Week

After the showers move out Tuesday morning, skies will remain cloudy with drier conditions briefly building back into central Indiana.

Another system marches into the Ohio Valley Wednesday evening and it will bring around round of heavy downpours and milder temperatures. A second cold front will slide over the Ohio Valley Thursday night, and rain will turn to a light wintry mix by Friday morning.