We started off Sunday with light winds, clear skies, and sub-freezing lows! Many spots dropped into the mid-20s early in the day, including Crawfordsville, Anderson, and Batesville. Widespread frost also formed early this morning, which prompted the Freeze Warning for south-central Indiana.

Temperatures will quickly recover today due to southerly winds and strong sunshine. Highs this afternoon are going to be nearly 20° warmer compared to Saturday! Temperatures will peak into the mid-60s, which is closer to Indy’s average high for the date (average high: 62°).

The weather looks ideal for baseball today. The Indianapolis Indians have a game against the Omaha Storm Chasers set to start at 1:35 PM. Skies will remain mostly sunny with the breeze picking up late in the game.

Cloud cover builds tonight ahead of another storm system. After midnight, light rain will move into west-central Indiana and fill into the area during the predawn hours.

Keep the rain gear on hand throughout the day because scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are going to be possible. Highs should still climb into the mid-60s.

More storms are on the way this week. Tuesday should have more dry time compared storm coverage on Wednesday. We are still a few days out, but some of the storms on Wednesday may potentially become strong to severe ahead of a cold front. Stay tuned for updates in the coming days!