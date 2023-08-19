The weather is refreshing around the area this Saturday morning with lows in the 50s. Skies are mostly clear, other than the hazy appearance in the sky due to wildfire smoke. The smoky appearance in the sky will retreat by midday and skies will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon.

High pressure is located east of central Indiana, which will result in a wind shift out of the southwest. The change in wind direction will contribute to warmer weather this afternoon. Highs should reach into the lower to mid-80s with low humidity values for today.

The Colts have their second preseason game at home tonight against the Chicago Bears. The roof will be open for the game at Lucas Oil Stadium due to the clear and calmer conditions. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s at kick-off and drop into the lower 70s at the end of the game. Overnight lows are going to fall into the lower to mid-60s.

The second half of the weekend is going to be a hot one! A “hot dome” sets up over the central US and it will impact the weather in the Ohio Valley this week. There are Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings already in effect over Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa for Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on any watches and warnings that are issued for the state this week.

The hot dome will dominate the extended forecast this week. There will be several chances at reaching 90° in Indianapolis this week, making it the first official heat wave of the year! So far, the city has hit 90° eight times, which is below average to-date. Rain chances are going to be minimal too.

At the end of the week, a storm system will slide over the region and bring a chance for thunderstorms. Relief from the heat won’t arrive until next weekend in the wake of the storm complex.