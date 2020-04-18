Pleasant start to the weekend; spotty showers arrive on Sunday

Temperatures dipped into the upper 20s and lower 30s across central Indiana this Saturday morning. Despite the chilly start, temperatures this afternoon are going to recover nicely and will reach into the mid to upper 50s. We are tracking BIG improvements in the weather forecast for today as skies become clear and temperatures turn mild. If you have been itching to get outside, you will have the chance to do so today!

We will begin the evening clear, but more clouds will fill back into the state after midnight. A weak cold front will travel over the Midwest tomorrow and bring a chance for widely scattered showers around the area. Highs will still reach into the upper 50s tomorrow before the boundary passes over Indianapolis.

Shower chances will decline Sunday evening and central Indiana is going to dry out early Monday morning. There will be several opportunities to be outdoors next week with many dry hours and seasonal temperatures. Highs will rise back into the mid-60s midweek, which is closer to average temperatures for April.