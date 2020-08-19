Pleasant weather expected through the workweek

We are starting off our Wednesday morning with clear skies and cool temperatures across central Indiana. Kids heading into school may even want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Roads should be in good shape too with dry pavement this morning and for the evening rush hour. Today is going to be dry and bright with high pressure situated over the Great Lakes.

The high temperature yesterday reached 79°, which was the first below-average day after seeing a nine day stretch with above normal temperatures. Dew points in the 50s will also result in a comfortable atmosphere this morning and afternoon. Highs are expected to rise near the 80° mark later today, which is about four degrees shy of the average highs for the date.

The showers and a embedded thunderstorms along a cold front Tuesday morning has brought the more comfortable air mass to central Indiana. It also brought additional rainfall to Indianapolis and the surrounding cities. Indy received 0.85″ of rain yesterday, bringing the monthly total up to 2.09″. The weather station at the airport is now trending more than a quarter of an inch above average to-date!

We will end the workweek with dry, comfortable weather with highs gradually rising. By the weekend, spotty rain and storm chances will come back into the mix. There is also a slight storm chance near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Indy 500 on Sunday.