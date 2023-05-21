It was no doubt a chilly morning around central Indiana. Several communities fell into the lower 40s, including Crawfordsville, Marion, and Bloomington. Indianapolis fell to 46°. Despite the cooler than average start, temperatures will recover today as skies remain mostly sunny. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s late in the afternoon.

An area of high pressure is settling over the Ohio Valley, and it will keep the area dry as we kick-off the workweek. Temperatures will not drop as much Monday morning with lows falling into the lower to mid-50s.

A warming trend is underway through midweek along with a run of sunshine. Wednesday looks to be the warmest of the week (high: 85°) ahead of an inbound cold front. Right now, the atmosphere doesn’t support much rainfall along the boundary. However, I do not want to rule out additional clouds and a limited storm chance ahead of the front.