Good morning! We kicked-off the weekend with chilly temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Lows fell into the upper 30s and lower 40s for most locations. However, there were some spots in White, Cass, Miami counties that dipped into the lower 30s!

It may have been a cold start to the day, but temperatures will recover nicely this afternoon. Highs will peak into the lower 60s, which is seasonal for the date.

Easter Sunday is going to be pleasant again, but slightly warmer with highs in the mid-60s. A dry pattern is underway along with a warming trend! Highs will rise back into the by mid-70s midweek, which is great for those going to any Indianapolis Indians’ home games this week!