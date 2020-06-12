Pleasant weather to end the week; cooler changes arrive this weekend

Expect another pleasant day across central Indiana with plenty of sunshine! On Thursday, Indianapolis reached a high of 81°, which is the average high for the date. Indy may have opened the month with below normal temperatures, but the pattern quickly shifted and we had a nine day stretch of unseasonably warm weather. Highs today will likely rise above normal as they climb into the mid-80s!

Dew points in the upper 40s and lower 50s will also keep the weather comfortable/ less humid throughout the day. The sun’s rays will be strong though with the UV Index at a 9. Remember sun screen if you’re going to be outside for awhile because sun burn may occur within 15 minutes.

Cooler changes arrive as we head into the weekend. A cold front will sag south over the state early Saturday morning and it will bring the area slightly cooler temperatures both days. There isn’t much moisture with the boundary, but it will bring a few scattered clouds and a very weak chance for a spotty shower early in the weekend. There will still be plenty of dry time on Saturday and Sunday as highs reach into the mid-70s.

The extended forecast is looking dry and bright for the next several days. After temperatures take a dip this weekend, highs will gradually rise through the next workweek. The upper 80s and lower 90s will once again make an appearance by midweek.