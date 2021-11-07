Pleasant weather to wrap-up the weekend; shift in the pattern midweek

It was a seasonal Saturday for central Indiana as highs peaked into the mid to upper 50s. Indianapolis ended up with a high of 57°, which is only one degree above the normal high for the date. Temperatures are going to trend even warmer this afternoon with a forecast high of 62° in Indianapolis! Full sunshine is expected again with the same high pressure feature hovering over the Ohio Valley.

The workweek is going to start off bright and breezy with southerly winds gusts near 25 MPH. The warm breeze will allow milder air to arrive to central Indiana. Some spots could even rise near 70° Monday afternoon. Changes arrive Monday night as Tuesday as a storm system approaches the Midwest. Skies will become rather cloudy before showers move in Tuesday evening. The coverage will remain relatively low (around 20%) and become limited on Wednesday.

A more favorable rain chance arrives by Veterans Day. It will be more impactful as it travels and strengthens over the state. It will in turn will kick up the winds. Right now, forecast models are hinting at 40 MPH wind gusts. It going to be much cooler heading into next weekend with lingering showers around the area. Is there an opportunity to see a few snowflakes? Stay tuned for updates throughout the week!