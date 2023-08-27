We are starting off our Sunday with milder temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. There are clouds around due to a storm system south of Indiana. However, skies will brighten today with higher pressure building into the Great Lakes. The weather is going to be fantastic with less humidity and highs near 80° this afternoon!

The pleasant weather pattern takes hold for the next seven days with comfortable humidity levels and temperatures! Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the workweek. The next chance for rain arrives late Tuesday as a weak cold front slides over the Midwest. The coverage is low and not everyone will see rain.