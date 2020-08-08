Plenty of dry time for the weekend; steamy days return

It is another great morning with sunny skies and comfortable weather across the area. High pressure east of the state will provide us with one more dry day before storm chances creep back into the forecast. The humidity levels will remain low this afternoon, making today the pick for the weekend. Temperatures will be near-average for the date and should climb into the mid-80s this afternoon. Don’t forget the sunscreen because sunburn may occur in 15 minutes with the UV Index at a level 9.

The weather this evening is going to be pleasant with skies staying mostly clear. Much of our Sunday will be dry too, but there could be a few spotty showers that fire up late in the afternoon and evening. The chance for storms is low for the second half of the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the upper 60s.

The weather pattern turns more active as we start the workweek. The heat, humidity and storm chances rise by Monday. The combination of highs in the upper 80s and dew points in the 70s will result in muggy conditions by Monday and Tuesday. An approaching cold front will also contribute to the scattered storm chances on Monday. An isolated gusty, strong storm is a possibility Monday afternoon.