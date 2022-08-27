There are many outdoor events happening across central Indiana this weekend and the weather is going to cooperate today! An area of high pressure is situated over the Great Lakes, and it will provide the state with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are going to rebound back into the mid-80s this afternoon.

The Indians have a game this evening and so do the Indianapolis Colts! If you are going to either game, the weather will be pleasant. Indy should be near 82° at the start of the games! Skies will remain clear for the rest of the evening. After midnight, a few clouds will build into central Indiana. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Sunday is going to be the hottest day of the week. Southerly winds will drive the heat and humidity levels up. Highs could even rise back into for several spots around the state! If Indianapolis reaches 90° tomorrow afternoon, it will be the 21st 90-degree day this year.

Most of Sunday looks dry, but a couple forecast models indicate isolated storms will fire up late in the day. The coverage ramps up on Monday as a storm complex slides over the Midwest. A few strong to severe storms may fire up and produce gusty winds. Stay tuned for updates!