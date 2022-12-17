Indianapolis – Flurries continue into the evening and early morning hours of Sunday.

Sunshine breaks out Sunday

Pockets of light snow and flurries

With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and pockets of light snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Sunday, although, most of us will stay dry!

Sunshine makes a brief comeback

The by Sunday afternoon, clouds will clear and we will finally see the sun come out!

Closing the gap on December rainfall deficit

Moderate drought conditions are still in place for much of the state. A drought is a fluid situation that changes gradually over time.

We don’t abruptly pull out of a drought just because we are closing the gap on December deficits. But new data will be complied Tuesday + new drought report out next Thursday–and Indiana should make decent progress by then.