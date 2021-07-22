Poor air quality today due to wildfires out west; storm chances returning

Hazy skies remain across the state today, as wildfires scorch the western US and parts of Canada! An Air Quality Action Day in effect until midnight tonight, as jet stream winds aloft bring smoke across the Ohio Valley. If you suffer with asthma limit your time outdoors today and tonight. Dry weather will hold again this afternoon, as highs reach the lower 80s.

This evening, a slight shower chance will exist in our western counties but VERY limited in coverage. Overnight, chances will rise in spots and continue into Friday morning, mainly for the northern 1/3 of the state excluding Indianapolis.

Tomorrow will bring a rise in heat and higher dew points, as winds turn southerly. With this said, afternoon heating will prompt scattered storm chances across the state. Most storms will be winding down by Friday night, as lack of heating will no longer fuel the energy to keep storms active.

The weekend will bring a daily afternoon storm chance but A LOT of dry hours and counties will enjoy the weekend, albeit hot! Coverage of 10% to 20% both days!