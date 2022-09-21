INDIANAPOLIS – Downpours & storms are expected across Central Indiana on Wednesday evening as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. A few may be strong, and will feature a sharp transition from summer to fall in the region.

Evening storms & frontal passage

Several storms have impacted areas south of the metro area late this afternoon and will continue to move out of the state through the evening. North of the metro things have been relatively quiet. However, the potential for several storms to emerge remains until the front exits the state late this evening.

Fall weather arrives for the season opener

Thursday, September 22nd will mark the first day of fall and our weather will coincide perfectly. In the wake of a powerful cold front, which will be in and out before the early morning, much lower temperatures will spill across the region. By the start of the day, we may be 35 degrees colder than Wednesday afternoon highs (we hit 93 in Indianapolis). The daytime will be breezy as cooler air continues to flow through the state. This will limit high temperatures to marks in the lower 70s & upper 60s despite a good mix of sun & clouds. Our coldest morning since last spring is expected to follow.

Autumn pattern remains

Friday morning should feature our first upper 40 degree reading since last spring in Indianapolis. The day will remain cool with a high in the 60s once again. A break from the 60s should come over the weekend, but this will be brief. The fall like pattern will be here to stay as we drop back down through at least the start of next week.