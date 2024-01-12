Rain on the way this morning, as the winter storm deepens across the Midwest and Ohio Valley! Be sure to have the rain gear today, as steady rain will be likely and winds begin to increase throughout the afternoon. Rainfall today will range between 1″ to 2″ in spots, with even some thunder or lightning possible this morning.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. today until 4 a.m. Saturday, with gusts peaking to 55 mph in spots. Some tree damage and power outages will be possible, as the storm rips across the state overnight. Temperatures today will move into the lower 40s, marking another day above average.

After 7 p.m., rain will change to snow as sharply colder air rushes into the state. With falling temperatures, a flash-freeze will likely occur, making untreated roads quite slick. Light snow will add to a dusting to make roads even more hazardous through Saturday morning. Snow amounts should remain light with around a 1/2″ to 2″ in central Indiana by noon Saturday. Up to 3″ in the farthest parts of the viewing area, such as White, Cass, Miami, Howard and Grant counties.

Arctic air will be with us from Saturday through most of next week! Be sure to keep an eye on neighbors and pets during these cold spells.