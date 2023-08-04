Another dry start this morning, as temperatures hover in the upper 60s out the door. A touch of haze or a patch of fog is likely in a few spots through the morning rush hour but nothing too thick. Showers and storms remain well south in the Tennessee Valley to begin your morning.

This afternoon, expect very warm conditions under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will remain light for the day as another Knozone Action Day is in effect. Overall, a fairly quiet, typical August day in Indiana.

This evening, especially early on, there is a slight chance of a shower or t’shower, but it is very limited in coverage and mainly for our northern counties. Otherwise, expect dry weather and another mild night overhead.

Saturday brings additional heat with temperatures nearing 90°, as winds range between 5-10 mph from the southeast. Enough instability could spark a few spotty storms in peak heating (between 3-7 p.m.). A jump in dew points will also make outdoor activities a bit sticky, be sure to hydrate from time to time.

Sunday still holds the promise for thunderstorm activity, as SPC has us under a slight risk for damaging winds, large hail, and lightning. Look for additional updates tomorrow and Sunday morning on this event and any changes that may occur before arriving.