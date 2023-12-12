Tuesday warmed to 51° in Indianapolis, but a cold front passed quietly. The cool off will be brief

SUPER SUNNY DAY

It was a beautiful sky overhead and check out these images from some of our area cameras. Tuesday was the sunniest day of this December and brightest day in just over 3 weeks. December 2023 has only produced half the normal sunshine to-date.

We will be treated to much more sunshine later this week with bright skies expected overhead starting as early as Wednesday afternoon and full-on sunshine Thursday and Friday.

QUICK COOL OFF WEDNESDAY

Quickly colder overnight as the night opens clear. Quietly, a cold front has passed and after our 6th, 50-degree day this December. Temperatures will cool quickly this evening and before clouds streak into the state later tonight. Low temperatures will settle into the middle 20s with a chance of a few flurries developing late night into early Wednesday morning.

SNOW BUSINESS IS SLOW BUSINESS

Less than 20% of the Nation was snow covered Tuesday, least amount for the date since 2020 and the season is off to a very slow start. We have yet to have a measured snow in Indianapolis to-date and are fast approaching the record for the latest first snowfall which is January 4th set in 1941. With little to no real cold air and dry conditions, it is looking like we are at least to have no measurable snowfall this late into December in 22 years. The first sticking snow of 2021 fell on December 24th, Christmas Eve. At this distance we could surpass that. Stay tuned.

So where is all the cold air? While it is absent for much of the Nation, bitter cold is alive and well across the Arctic Circle and filling Russia with temperatures as cold as -40°. At this time, the polar and the arctic jet stream streams will stay north keeping us milder than average for the next 8 to 14 days. We will hawk over all the long-range charts and data scouring for the smallest of hope for any snow for the Christmas holiday. Stay tuned, things can change at this distance.