The was once again a fall feel in the air early Thursday morning but summer heat is headed our way very soon

What a end to meteorological summer! Thursday open was the coolest in Indianapolis since mid-June but outlying areas were at mid-October lows. The coolest was Mt. Comfort with a recorded low of 43°! Not a surprise to have some very cool mornings in August. The month ends with a loss of over one-hour of daylight. The lengthening nights brings the cooler air for the upcoming months.

Temperatures overnight aided by clear skies and dry (low humidity) air will allow for more cool temperatures early Friday morning. Some locations could slip below 50° by sunrise but this will be the last of this cool air for a while.

Today is among the sunniest days of the year. There have only been 12 days all year nearly cloud free. The only one deemed completely cloud-free was June 2nd.

SO LONG SUMMER – SORT OF

Today marks the end of summer – for book keeping purposes. ‘Meteorological summer’ ends in a tie! Equal number of days above vs. below. However this summer ends nearly 2° cooler than last. The onset of the warmer pattern weighs heavily on the forecast for a warmer than average September.

With the lack of rain now well into it’s second week the temperatures will feed off the steadily drying soils, aiding in warmer than average conditions. DRY TIME looks to extended well into the first week of September.

WARMEST LABOR DAY IN YEARS

This Labor Day weekend will be much nicer than last year’s cloudy, at time rainy one. Each of the three days of the holiday weekend will top 85° and exceed 90° Sunday and Monday. The last time that Labor Day reached 90-degrees was 2018 with a high of 92°