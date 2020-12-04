Quiet, cool conditions roll on in central Indiana

Our seasonally cool and dry stretch continues on. There was not as much sunshine for your Thursday as clouds filled into the state. However, those clouds are helping keep our temperatures from falling as quickly tonight. We won’t be QUITE as cold Thursday night compared to the past couple nights, but you will still need the heavy coat if you’ll be out and about.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight while wind chill temperatures fall into the mid 20s by early Friday.

More sunshine will break through over the next couple of days, and we’ll finish the week quiet and seasonally cool.

Highs are knocked down a few degrees for the weekend. It will be cool but still dry. Our next chance for any type of precipitation doesn’t come until Monday morning, and it’s only for a few flurries in the area.

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for December gives the probability for below average precipitation across the state. If that outlook verifies, that means not only less rain for us this month, but less snow too.

In the temperature department, the CPC is favoring above average temperatures for the month. While we’ve been experiencing seasonal temperatures these past couple afternoons, a warmup is in the forecast for next week.