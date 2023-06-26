After a very busy Sunday with three confirmed tornadoes moved through parts of Central Indiana. The Monroe and Johnson County tornadoes have both been confirmed as EF-1 tornadoes with the Martin County tornado coming as an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 120 miles per hour. While the system that brought us the severe weather did bring us rain, this system will slowly move off east for a nice couple of days here.

As we are on the back end of this Low-Pressure system to our north and east, we’ll have more clouds and rain moving through many communities this evening. A line of showers is moving south and will be in the Indy area over the next hour or so. Some heavier downpours will come from this but we will take any rain we can. Indianapolis is still 3.39″ below normal for June rainfall.

We’ll get down into the mid-60s for overnight lows and our skies will slowly clear of any clouds through tomorrow morning. Tuesday looks like a great day with clearing skies and highs in the lower 80s. However, smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada will return to our skies on Tuesday. Those sensitive to poor air quality should monitor the air quality forecast tomorrow and into Wednesday.

After highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday, highs near 90° on Thursday will come with increased humidity levels and rain chances especially later on Thursday. The heat and humidity will continue Friday with a forecast high of 92° and scattered storms, especially late. These chances will also go into Saturday before slowly tapering off Sunday.