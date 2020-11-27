Quiet Black Friday Forecast; Snow chances to close November

Happy Thanksgiving!! While it was a cloudy day, overall, it was a pleasant one. Temperatures didn’t crack the 50° mark in Indianapolis but we were still several degrees above the average of 46°. A high temperature at 49° in Indianapolis makes this the warmest Thanksgiving since 2016.

The rest of the evening will be cloudy but quiet as temperatures drop into the 40s through late evening and into the upper 30s by Black Friday morning.

Black Friday will be another quiet day that comes with a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, rising to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our attention is turning to a system that will close out the holiday weekend and bring us a chance for some accumulating snow for the last day of November. We want to emphasize that between now and Sunday night there is ample time to see some significant changes in model guidance. What we know is that there will be a windy, cold blast of arctic air that comes in as the polar branch of the jet stream dives south. At this time, there is a good chance that the subtropical branch of the jet stream will bring in moisture from the south, phase with the polar jet stream and allow that moisture to mix with the cold air and bring us snow showers that could amount to an accumulating snow. This event would start as rain late Sunday night and change to snow early Monday. Again, there is the possibility the track of these two streams could change, significantly impacting the type of precipitation we see Monday. Stay tuned!