Tuesday’s weather was pleasant and the mildest afternoon in several days. The quiet weather continues into Thursday then massive changes get underway

It’s the final full day of fall and its a nice one! Sunny with temps climbing back into the 40s in most locations. Up nearly 10-degrees and the mildest in five days.

Quiet weather to continue here through Thursday morning but upcoming storm has us busy in the weather center. The NWS Indianapolis has expanded the winter storm watch here. The developing storm has several states now under some form of advisory including wind-chill watches into the southeast U.S.

The rapid intensification of the storm will still occur Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning sending the barometer plunging. The ‘bombing’ out of a low, a term meteorologist use when the storms central pressure craters, signals a massive wind field will develop. Very gusty winds will accompany snow and plunging temperatures.

SOME TRENDS: Quiet through Thursday afternoon but some updates include an earlier arrival time of the arctic front. Liquid to frozen precipitation window now appears to be late day or early evening Thursday from west to east.

The exact storm track still a work in progress and usually is at this distance. It will come into better focus over the next 24 hours but the general idea is that the low ‘hooks’ from the southwest bringing heaviest snowfall totals northwest of the track.

The early take on potential snowfall is that the entire state is inline for a blanket of snow. Favors the highest totals northwest. The probability of a 4″ snow is quite high area-wide. Half-foot totals are more likely along and north of I-70.

TRAVEL conditions will worsen west as the storm strengthens late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. We are still recommending an early departure for holiday travelers as conditions deteriorate here quickly overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Severity Index highlights where travel will be the most challenging/dangerous in the coming days.

Arctic air hits hard behind the front with a temperature drop of as much as 40-degees in only a matter of a few hours! Temps plunge to near zero by noon Friday with bitter wind-chills nearing -30°!

Much can and will change over the next two days so be sure to check back on-air and on line for updates!