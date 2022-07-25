Expect a hazy, muggy start this morning to begin a new workweek with some fog in the area too! Dry weather is back today, along with a mix of sun and clouds. A northwesterly flow (5-10 mph) is underway and a drop in dew points will be occurring through the afternoon, making things less humid. Expect highs this afternoon in the lower 80s and a great open to a new week!

Tonight, clouds will begin to increase, while rain and storms return overnight and into early Tuesday! Where the steadiest rainfall will land appears to be in question. For now, southern and *parts* of central Indiana will likely receive the most. A flood watch has already been issued for our southwestern counties. One outlier model has a heavier swath moving across Indianapolis, so we will watch the trends later today. Rainfall remains in need but this past weekend’s rainfall no doubt helped!

Spotty showers and storms will be around off and on for Wednesday and through early Friday morning, as highs return to the middle 80s. A stronger cold front will pass the state on Friday and bring a return to cooler, less humid air. The weekend, for now, looks incredible!