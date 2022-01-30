Quiet end to weekend; messy system arrives midweek

Good morning! Temperatures are trending warmer this morning compared to Saturday morning’s low at three degrees. It is still rather chilly with wind chills in the lower teens when you factor in the light southerly breeze. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the morning across central Indiana.

A wind shift out of the northwest will occur midday, which will level out temperatures this afternoon. Highs will likely climb into the lower to mid-30s today.

A few clouds will build into the state this afternoon with skies becoming mostly cloudy heading into the evening hours. Some clearing happens after midnight and skies turn clear daybreak Monday. Temperatures will sharply drop when the clouds break away. Lows in the upper teens are expected early tomorrow morning.

The warming trend will continue through Tuesday as milder air surges into the area. Southern Indiana will have an opportunity to hit the 50° mark before showers move in Tuesday afternoon.

A complex storm system moves in to the Ohio Valley midweek is expected to bring a variety of precipitation types across the Hoosier State. There is also much uncertainly with where the freezing line is going to set up over the area.

The onset of the storm system will bring rain with the milder air in place. Once colder air intrudes into the area, the rain will turn to an icy mix, then all snowfall. Northern Indiana will have the best chance of seeing all snow versus the rest of the state.

There is HIGH confidence that we will see messy weather midweek. The confidence is LOW for potential snow totals and the type of precipitation you will see on Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates in the coming days! Prepare now for potentially tricky travel Tuesday night through Thursday.