This morning, light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. A chilly flow underway, while temperatures hold in the lower 30s, wind chills in the middle 20s.

By the afternoon, expect drier conditions to continue and a slow thinning of clouds, as temperatures slowly “warm” back into the upper 30s. Winds will remain fairly light from the 5-10 mph.

This evening, skies will be clear to scattered with colder air working in overnight…our first 20s of the new year!

The weekend appears to be half and half! Saturday brings additional sunshine, quiet weather and a slight bump in temperatures with northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Late tomorrow night, a new wave will slip through the Ohio Valley bringing a light wintry mix of rain and pockets of snow through Sunday morning with some slick spots early. Spotty showers/flurries will continue on Sunday, as roads remain wet, not covered.

Next week brings more tranquil weather with slightly “milder” air than average with a limited shower chance on Tuesday. More updates forthcoming over the weekend!