Quiet finish to the weekend before unsettled pattern returns

Soaking up the sunshine! Sunny days like this are rare in February. Strong high pressure has taken hold across the region, giving way to these sunny, quiet days. Friday was our sunniest day of the year, so far, and Saturday may tie it. However, on average, February is our fourth cloudiest month of the year. Stringing a few sunny days like this together is a nice treat.

We stay clear through the evening. Although temperatures are up from where they were Friday afternoon, we still have a chill in the air. Keep the jacket or sweater with you if you’re going to be outdoors. Wind chill temperatures have been keeping us feeling like we’ve down in the 30s this afternoon. As the sun goes down, that wind chill temperature will fall into the 20s through the late evening Saturday and early morning hours on Sunday.

Clouds start to build in on Sunday ahead of our next weather maker. However, Sunday will still be another nice, mild day. While we may have less sunshine, we stay dry as temperatures rise into the lower 50s by the afternoon. Keep in mind that the wind chill will be a factor again, keeping us feeling 5+ degrees cooler than we actually are throughout the day.

By late Sunday night, a few light showers developing are possible. However, the rain doesn’t really get going until early Monday morning. Those living south of I-70 are the most likely to be impacted by wet weather during the Monday morning commute. This begins our next stretch of unsettled weather. Gray skies and scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Another dip in our jet stream mid-week will throw another blast of cold air our way, bringing the chance of those rain showers changing to snow showers by Wednesday. Current data suggests that accumulating snow is possible but a lot can change between now and then. Stay tuned!