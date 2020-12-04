Quiet pattern holds for now; dry and seasonal this weekend

The quiet weather pattern continues for central Indiana today and we there will be more sunshine in the mix. Lows this morning are on track to dip down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Still a cool start, but not nearly as cold compared to the low of 19°in Indy Wednesday morning! Southerly winds will also help temperatures climb a couple degrees more this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid-40s today.

There is a storm system that will remain south of the area today and become potent as it shifts over the northeastern states this weekend. Closer to home, a “dry” cold front will sweep across the Midwest and bring a “wind shift” to the area tonight. The change in wind direction will channel in cooler air and temperatures will turn more seasonal for the start of the weekend.

The dry weather pattern will hold through the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s/lower 40s. Our next best chance for any precipitation arrives Monday morning. There will still be lots of dry time to start the week, but a few flurries early cannot be ruled out early in the day Monday. Behind the low snow chance, the weather turns quiet again and temperatures will gradually rise back near the 50° mark!