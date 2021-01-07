Quiet pattern holds for now; skies brighten a bit this weekend

We are tracking a similar set up in the weather pattern today. It will be like Wednesday, when highs reached into the upper 30s.

Skies are mostly cloudy this morning as lows hold steady in the mid-30s. A northeasterly breeze between 10 to 20 MPH will create a wind chill as well throughout the day.

A few breaks in the clouds are certainly possible at times today. However, the clouds will still hang around for the next several hours.

January is one of the cloudiest months in central Indiana, so we are in a rather “typical” pattern to what we normally see this time of year.

There is a storm system over Arkansas and southern Missouri that has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory.

A mix of rain and snow will track east and will likely miss Indiana Thursday night. There is high pressure over the Great Lakes and that pressure feature will “push” or keep the wintry mix away for the Indianapolis area.

If you are traveling to Kentucky and Tennessee tonight and Friday, you will likely see impacts from the system.

Skies will brighten as we head into the weekend. Saturday is going to be the brighter day of the two days with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next chance for snow showers will arrive late Monday and into early Tuesday morning.