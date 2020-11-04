Quiet pattern holds; temperatures climb near 70° today!

The weather on Election Day was beautiful around the Hoosier State! There was full sunshine and mild temperatures for the afternoon. The high temperature in Indianapolis climbed to 66° on Tuesday, which is much warmer than the normal high of 58°

Pleasant weather is on tap for today as well! This morning, temperatures are more than 10 degrees higher compared to Tuesday morning. It may not be as cold this morning, but a jacket and sunglasses are still needed for today.

Skies will remain mostly clear through the afternoon and southerly winds will drive temperatures in an upward trend. Highs will climb near the 70° mark this afternoon!

The weather across the Lower 48 is generally quiet with higher pressure taking control of the pattern. Even into the weekend, the weather is looking dry for central Indiana. Some clouds will build early next week with spotty shower chances returning next Tuesday.

There will be plenty of dry hours to spend outside before we see as cooler shift in the weather pattern.

Eta is now a tropical storm over Nicaragua and Honduras this Wednesday morning. It is still producing strong winds at 70 mph, which is only slightly weaker than a Category 1 Hurricane (74 mph). The storm is projected to shift NE over the warm waters in the Caribbean and will have the potential to strengthen again. It could even impact Florida early next week.