Quiet pattern holds today; tracking rain chances into the holiday

Skies are mainly clear out-the-door this morning, as temperatures hover in the middle 20’s. Expect another bright start, as sunshine rules again this afternoon and winds remain light from the southwest. Highs by 4:00 pm should reach 44°, which is 5-degrees above the seasonal average.

Tracking a cold front tonight! This front will sweep across the state dry but will begin to generate wind in the overnight, as cold air spills in. As temperatures drop into the lower 20’s and wind gust to 20 mph…wind chills will be in the lower teens, if not, the single digits.

More sunshine tomorrow but a chillier day as dry weather holds statewide!

Changes get underway on Thursday, as a warm front lifts across the state. This will bring heavier cloud cover and a limited shower chance across our northern counties. Winds will increase by the evening and into Christmas Eve from the southwest. This will drive warmth upward with a very warm afternoon and evening, as highs reach the upper 50’s! Shower chances will be widely scattered with plenty of dry pockets for last minute shopping and mass services. Weak rain chances will linger into the holiday weekend with mild air sticking around.