INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s under mostly cloudy skies. This week features above-average temperatures, rain chances, and a cold blast by the end of the week!

Mix of sun and clouds Monday

Temperatures the rest of the day will not budge a whole lot, only topping off in the lower 40s. Some sun will try to come out this afternoon but otherwise mostly cloudy skies! Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s once again with a few clouds around.

Breezy ahead of storm system Tuesday

A storm system will start to approach Indiana, keeping us breezy on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the southeast at 15-20 mph. Temperatures will soar into the upper 40s during the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies once again. Rain moves in during the overnight hours.

Rain chances in Indianapolis

Wednesday will be wet with showers around all day. It will still be breezy and temperatures will still be in the lower 50s. This system will drop up to .75”-1.25″ across our area, much welcomed! Showers continue into the overnight hours finally exiting early Thursday morning. Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Cold blast, flurries by Friday

Friday will bring colder temperatures with a few flurries around. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 30s. 30s will stick around into the weekend.