Another cloudy start this morning with a drier punch of air in place, keeping fog, haze and drizzle out of the picture to start your Monday. Although a gray start, the air feels a bit more crisp and cleaner with these drier dew points. Grab that coat, as it will be needed out-the-door, while temperatures hover in the middle 30s.

This afternoon, the clouds may thin a little, giving way to a few peeks of sunshine (much needed). Temperatures will not warm greatly today, due to the cloud cover and northeasterly flow but highs should reach the mid to lower 40s, which is still slightly above the normal.

More dry weather for your Tuesday, as clouds begin to increase, while winds turn breezy from the east, southeast at 12-18 mph. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 40s, allowing another day above average.

Rain chances rise Tuesday night and into Wednesday, as midweek storm takes hold across the Ohio Valley. This will generate some decent rainfall totals and wind gusts. We will be on the warm side of this storm, pushing temperatures into the 50s both days Wednesday and Thursday before a colder shift by Thursday afternoon/evening.

This will ultimately change our rain to snow showers and flurries bringing a more festive feel. Some dustings of snow will be in the mix both on Friday and into early Saturday…more details in the days ahead!